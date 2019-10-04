Padulese, Santa "Sue" (nee Arena), - 94, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the residence of her caregivers Frank and Pamela DiGerolamo. Born in Philadelphia she was raised in Hammonton. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Atlantic Community College. Sue retired from NJ Bell Telephone as a supervisor after 42 years of service. Mrs. Padulese formerly worked as a substitute teacher at St. Joseph's Regional School. She was a member of St. Mary of Mount Carmel's Rosary Altar Society and the Telephone Pioneers. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Church where she served as a CCD Teacher, Eucharistic Minister, a Lector and also helped with the RCIA Program. Mrs. Padulese was predeceased by her husband, Carmen "Slick" Padulese; her parents, Mariano and Gaetana (nee Ruggeri) Arena, her sisters, Rosie, Angie and Annie and her brother John. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces & nephews, cousins, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11:00am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's 226 French Street, Hammonton where a viewing will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, 226 French St., Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
