Pagan, Jesse, - 97, of Somers Point, died peacefully on Monday, July 23, 2018, at Our Lady's Center in Pleasantville, NJ. The long-time resident of Somers Point, NJ, was born February 24, 1921, to Jose and Helen Pagan. Jesse's life was defined by the countless hours he dedicated to various civic organizations. He had a successful career with the United States Post Office. Jesse also spent several years volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America. He served on the Somers Point Council and was a member of the Somers Point Emergency Management team. Jesse was a licensed ham radio operator and active in the ham radio community (WA2PRY). It was through his participation with ham radio that he provided communications support at the annual Miss America parade, which he did for many years. Jesse was predeceased by his first wife Dorothy (Lathford) to whom he was married fifty-two years. Jesse would remarry to Lucille Hiers, who predeceased Jesse after ten years of marriage. Jesse is also predeceased by his brother Joseph, and his son Donald. Jesse is survived by his son, Robert; grandsons Joseph (Emily), David (Mary) Hogwarth, and Kyle; great-grandchildren Ruby and Ella; and the extended family of Lucille Hiers. Service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point (609) 927-3844. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com --SK
