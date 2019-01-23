Pagano, Anthony (Tony) "PoP", - 93, of Egg Harbor Township , NJ peacefully passed away at his daughter's home in North Carolina with family by his side on January 5th, 2019. He will be remembered as an honest man, a faithful husband, and a loving father and grandfather. He is survived and will be dearly missed by his two sons Tony (Terry) of EHT, Michael (Andrea) of EHT, his daughter Terri (Steven) of Carrboro, NC, and his grandchildren Kaitlyn (Nathan), Michael Jr., Ayden and Calem, his sister Margaret East and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tony's celebration of life service which will be held Saturday, January 26th. Receiving of family and friends will begin at 10:00 am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield, NJ. The Celebration of Life service will take place at 11:00 am and a graveside military service will follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, please honor Tony by taking a day to fish on the Duke O'Fluke (198 Higbee Ave, Somers Point) asking if you can fish in Tony's spot! Information and condolences: adams-perfect.com
