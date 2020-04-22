Pagnani, Alexander Michael M.D., - 70, a resident of Fort Myers Beach, FL, for the past two years, formerly of Ocean City, NJ, for the preceding 32, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born April 28, 1949, in Trenton, NJ, to Alexander and Doris Pagnani, now deceased. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Patricia Ann Pagnani of Fort Myers Beach; three loving children, Alexander Robert Pagnani Ph.D. (Luisa Abellán-Pagnani) of Lee's Summit, MO, Christopher Justin Pagnani M.D. of Philadelphia, PA, and Sean Michael Pagnani (Curtis Grezenski) of Boston, MA; three grandchildren, Leonardo, Alessandra, and Gianna; two brothers, Michael Pagnani (Sally) of NJ and John Pagnani of CT; as well as several nieces and nephews. Alexander was of the Catholic faith. He was a 1967 graduate of Trenton High School, a 1971 graduate of Marietta College, and a 1976 graduate of Medical School at the Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara. He trained in Surgery at Downstate King's County Hospital in Brooklyn and St. Vincent's Hospital in Manhattan, NY, among others. He established a successful Urology practice in Cape May County, NJ, and spent four decades caring for his patients. He took great pride in his medical care and equally enjoyed the personal relationships he formed with his patients, often through talking about each other's lives and interests. He loved spending time with his family, relaxing on the beach with a science fiction book, walking the Ocean City Boardwalk, both eating out and hosting dinners with family and friends, and organizing a Philadelphia Eagles tailgate for several decades as well. He believed that hard work built character and did his best to impress this upon his children. A private service was held in Fort Myers Beach, FL, with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be provided to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fort Myers, is entrusted with final care.

