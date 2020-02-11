Pailleret, Christian T., - 19, of Marmora, NJ passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 6, 2020. The son of Christian Pailleret and the late Rachel (Rodriguez) Pailleret. Christian was born in Rutland, VT and moved to New Jersey at a young age. He began his high school career at Mainland Regional High School and was part of the state champion swim team of 2016 and graduated from Ocean City High School. Throughout all his school years he took part in the swim team and met numerous friends. His unique sense of humor and inviting personality made everyone immediately feel welcome in his presence. Making everyone around him happy was his favorite thing to do, as well as his passion for trucks, motorcycles and cars. He knew every statistic about them all and could tell you what it was just by hearing it drive by! Riding dirt bikes, street bikes, playing video games, trying out new and different restaurants & cafes, especially Popeye's, and being adventurous and making people laugh were his nature. After High School he joined the Marmora Fire Department and worked for Ocean Construction, there he became 'brothers' with all his fellow firefighters and coworkers. Being around him made you smile. Christian will be forever loved and missed by his Father; Christian Pailleret, Sister & best friend; Sophie Pailleret & Cecile Pailleret, Grandparents; Maurice & Rosa Pailleret, Linda & Joseph Rodriguez, Aunts; Isabelle (Camilo), Annie (Brent), Melissa (Stan), Estee (Michael), Uncles; Joseph (Heather), George, Ryan (Kelly), many cherished cousins and close friends; Terri aka T-Dawg. Also, his beloved 12 valve First Gen. Cummings, Kawasaki Ninja 636 & many more vehicles, Pets; Luna, Monte & Ginger aka T-Dawg's Dog. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Christian's Life Celebration Memorial Service on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 12th from 6:00pm-8:00pm and on Thursday from 10:00am until time of service. In True Christian fashion, come in your best 'Redneck' attire. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the suicide prevention hotline at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Christian please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
