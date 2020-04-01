Pajic, Michael J. III, - 64, of Elm, NJ passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Division. Born in Hammonton he was a lifelong area resident. Mike formerly worked for Pennoni Associates of Haddon Heights. He was a former coach for the Hammonton Hawks Association and Hammonton Little League. Mike served on St. Martin de Porres RC Church Parish Council and was a former adult altar server there. He was a former member of the Hammonton Rotary Club, the Hammonton Republican Club, former chairman of the Hammonton Planning Board and a member of the Zoning Board. Mike was predeceased by his father Michael Pajic, Jr. He is survived by his three sons, Michael A. Pajic (Joan) of Hammonton, Christopher J. Pajic (Mary) of Atlantic City; Justin R. Pajic of Hammonton; his mother, Anna Marie Calascione of Elm, two sisters, Johnna Tomasello (Kevin) of Hammonton; LuAnn McCarty of Columbus, NJ, his two grandchildren Victoria Pajic and Michael Pajic; the mother of his children, Linda Pajic of Hammonton and his nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made to the Hammonton Hawks Assoc. PO Box 782, Hammonton, NJ. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
