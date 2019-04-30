Palamar, David, - 65, of Brigantine, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 at Atlantic City Medical Center surrounded by his family, following complications from a brain injury. He leaves his son Jordan; his older brother John and his wife Geraldine; younger brother Edward; his sister-in-law Carole Palamar; several nieces and a community of friends and musical colleagues spanning the globe. First generation Ellis Island, the son of John and Mary (Popovich) Palamar, Dave was born and raised in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. He was recruited into the Air Force's premier jazz ensemble the "Airmen of Note" upon high school graduation in 1971. This led to recording with Sarah Vaughn and Ella Fitzgerald, appearing on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and touring the world with the group for almost a decade. Later, Dave was honorably discharged with the rank of Master Sergeant. He continued his musical career on the east coast as a performing and studio musician, recording albums alongside names such as Nathan Davis, Tim Eyermann, Mike Crotty, Gayle Adams, Jimmy Thackery and The Assassins, Mary Chapin Carpenter and more. After settling in Brigantine, NJ he enjoyed a lengthy tenure in the Philadelphia, South Jersey and Atlantic City music circles. He played in the orchestra at Resorts Casino backing Don Rickles, Dom DeLuise, Henny Youngman and Milton Berle to name a few. At the Sands Atlantic City Casino he backed Clint Holmes in Encore (1984), Celebration (1985), then again at Showboat in the 1990's playing in the Summer Lightning shows. A variety show called Basin Street Follies at Showboat followed. Dave and colleague Brian Alpert published a book together in 1990 calked "4's: The Complete Guide to Learning Syncopation". Most recently Dave was playing with the Kenny i band/orchestra. He continued teaching drums until late in his life, forever committed to sharing his passion for music with a younger generation. Memorial contributions may be made to the veteran's charity of your choice, in lieu of flowers. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
