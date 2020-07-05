Palermo, Charles N., - 99, of Ocean City, passed peacefully at his home on July 1, 2020. Charlie was born in Ocean City on November 22, 1920. He was the owner operator of Palermo's Thriftway Market along with his brother Fred and nephews Joe and Steve. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps from 1942 to 1945. He drove an amphibious tank in the Battle of Guadalcanal. Charlie was predeceased by his loving wife, Jane and his grandsons Sean, David, and Danny Coggins and his sons in law, Jay Power and Kevin Schmidt. He is survived by his daughters Joyce Power of Washington, DC; Judy Palermo of Newberry, SC and; MaryAnn (Tom) Coggins of Egg Harbor Township. He is also survived by his grandchildren Drew Coggins, Taaron (Todd) Meikle and Bevin (Felipe) Albertani; his great grand children, Elijah, Isaiah, Brielliah, Ava, Mia, Logan, Kyle, James, Ian, Julia and Sammy. A Graveside Service will be offered on Monday, July 6th at 10 o'clock in Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Ferguson - Foglio Post 6650, 1501 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, New Jersey 08226. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

