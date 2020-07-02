Paliswiat, Janet, - 79, of Lords Valley, PA, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at home surrounded by family. The daughter of the late Louis and Gismonda (Scapparone) Cavasin. She was born June 4, 1941, in New York, NY. She was married to Thomas Paliswiat on June 24, 1961, in New York, NY. Janet was an avid crocheter and creative decorator. Janet is survived by her husband Thomas, two sons Thomas Paliswiat, Jr and his wife Diane Sanna, Steven Paliswiat and his wife Valerie; daughter Michelle Caso and her husband Christopher; sister Helen Cavasin; grandchildren Steven, Kimberly, Jessica, Thomas III, Jason, Jenna, Daniella, Nicholas; great-grandson Anthony, nieces Christina, Jennifer, Amelia, Annelise; nephews James and Julian. Family will receive friends at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 1 to 2 PM. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on July 3, 2020, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org). Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).

