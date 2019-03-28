Palmer, Claudette Z., - 63, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at home. She was born in St. Mary Jamaica to the late Leila Mae Campbell. Claudette was a member of Grace Tabernacle Church. She was a strong independent woman, she prided herself on working hard and taking care of her family. She devoted her life to caring for others. She worked in numerous positions over the years as a home healthcare provider. She loved people and enjoyed helping. Claudette is survived by her children Faith Grant, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Wilfred Black Mayslanding, NJ, Veronica Black -Thomas, Orlando Florida, Donovan Black, Atlantic City, NJ, and Andrew Grant, Pleasantville, NJ 7 Siblings, 16 Grandchildren, 5 Great-grandchildren. Home Going service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Lighthouse Community Church located at 1311 South Main Street, Pleasantville, New Jersey 08232. Viewing will be from 9:30am-10:30 am the service will begin at 10:30am. Burial immediately following the service at Seaside Cemetery, Route 559 Marmora, New Jersey. Professional services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home 414 S. Main St. Pleasantville NJ 609-383-9994. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made in care of Faith Grant to the "Claudette Palmer Memorial Fund" at any TD Bank.
