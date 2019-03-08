Palmer, Howard H. "Putt" Jr., - 85, of North Wildwood, NJ. Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Putt was one of the original members of the Warrior 50 Club, loyal alumni of Wildwood High School, and enjoyed being a fan of the Wildwood High School Girls Basketball Program. Putt also coached in the Greater Wildwood Midget Football League for 18 years. (Spitfires) Born and raised in North Wildwood, attended Margaret Mace Junior High and Wildwood High Schools. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, worked for South Jersey Gas Company, Wildwood Convention Hall, and the City of North Wildwood. Putt is predeceased by his parents, Howard Sr. and Hannah Palmer , grandson, Tony Sees, and his companion, Alice Austin.Surviving are four children, Richard ( Debi ) , Kathleen Del Conte ( David), Deborah Evangelista ( Paul) and Terri Poulopoulos ( George ). three sisters, Marylou Stump, Mayhugh Tees, and Brenda Wiggs, two brothers, Tom and Bill Palmer, ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Services 11 am Tuesday , March 12, 2019 with a viewing from 9 am to 10:30 am at the Calvary Chapel , 596 Seashore Road, Erma, NJ Burial with Military Honors in Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request donations in his name to the Warrior 50 Club, PO Box 312, Wildwood, NJ 08260 Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
