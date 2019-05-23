Palmer, Lillian Inez, - affectionately known to many as Cousin Lillian, entered into God's eternal rest on May 20, 2019. She was the only child born to Malinda Palmer and Walter DeVane on June 13, 1918, in Whitesboro, New Jersey. At the age of nine, she moved to New York City where she was raised by her mother. There she excelled in school through the Roaring Twenties until she returned to New Jersey to complete high school. Cousin Lillian relocated back to New York after finishing high school. There, she survived both the Great Depression and World War II. Cousin Lillian entered the work force after declining her acceptance to nursing school. She worked at several odd jobs before she landed a job as an Administrative Assistant for the New York Transit Department, a job that she retained until her 1986 retirement. Cousin Lillian enjoyed traveling, with Israel being her favorite place of all to visit. As she got older, she also enjoyed reading, poetry, spending time at the Mid-Bronx and Hope of Israel Senior Centers, playing card games or bingo, and visiting the casino. She relocated to DC in November 2016 to age in place with her cousin, Ahmad Nurriddin. While in DC, she enjoyed activities at Westminster Presbyterian Church, including seated yoga and jazz and blues nights. She also loved Halal meals at the DC Department of Aging's Kibar Center at Masjid Muhammad. Cousin Lillian leaves to cherish her memories a host of cousins, friends and devoted care team members from George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates and Thomas Circle Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services for Cousin Lillian will be held at Christ Gospel Church in Whitesboro on May 23, 2019 at 11am.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.