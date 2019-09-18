PALMER, RALPH, - 73, of Ocean City, On Sunday, September 15, 2019, Ralph Conrad Palmer III, loving husband and father of two adult children, passed away at the age of 73 in Wilmington, NC. He was born on November 8, 1945, in Ardmore, PA to Ralph & Dorothy Palmer. Ralph was a graduate of La Salle High School, a U.S. Air Force veteran, and earned his Mechanical Engineering degree from Villanova University. His career included being a partner in Briggs Valcon, Inc., an industrial instrumentation/controls equipment company, and he was quite capable of selling ice to Eskimos. After spending summers there during his youth, Ralph made Ocean City, NJ his home for nearly 40 years. He was a charter captain of fishing boats locally as well as sailing vessel “Silent Partner II” in the British Virgin Islands, fulfilling a lifelong dream. Ralph had a connection with the ocean, a passion for fishing, and an eye for collecting antique lures. Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Ralph C. Palmer Jr., his mother, Dorothy Palmer, and younger brother Rick Palmer. He is survived by his loving wife Celeste Palmer, his children, Sandy (Eric) Diegel & Bruce (Becky) Palmer, as well as three grandchildren, Eric, Alexis, & Erin. In lieu of a funeral service, raise a toast to Ralph and live your life to the fullest. “This ain’t practice!”

Tags

Load entries