Palmieri, Alfred T., - 72, of Somers Point, NJ passed away at home on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Born in Atlantic City, he lived in Hammonton throughout much of his life, and most recently, Somers Point, NJ. Alfred grew up in a time when the concept of Inclusion was not a part of the fabric of our society. Nevertheless, he was fortunate enough to obtain employment as a custodian for Hammonton School District in his early twenties and worked there for over 35 years until his retirement in 2006. He enjoyed painting and engaging in various other art projects, caring for animals, watching San Francisco 49er football games, spending time with family and friends, decorating for every season and holiday of the year and most of all, anything and everything related to "The King", Elvis Presley. He is survived by his sister Rosina (Palmieri) DiMattia and her husband Richard Page; his niece Staci DiMattia Endicott and her husband Matthew Endicott; his grandnieces and nephews Caroline, Carson, Elijah and Violette; and all of his many friends and helpers from The Arc of Atlantic County. Alfred was preceded in death by his parents Lena (Rasputniy) and Alfred Palmieri, and his dogs Nikki, Buffy, Jessica and Misti. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 7:00 PM at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Egg Harbor Township, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 where friends may visit from 6:30 PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in his name to Funny Farm Rescue, 6908 Railroad Blvd, Mays Landing, NJ. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
