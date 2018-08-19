Palmieri, Elizabeth (nee Tridente), - 56, of Ocean View, NJ passed away, Sunday, August 12, 2018 in Autumn Lake Healthcare Center. Born in Jersey City, NJ she had lived most of her life in North Bergen, NJ, she had lived in Somers Point for two years before moving to Ocean View. Surviving are her son: Anthony Palmieri of Ft. Myers, FL, a sister: Elda Tridente of Lodi, NJ, brothers: Corrodo (Vicky) Tridente of Ocean City and Mario (Melissa) Tridente of Ocean City, NJ. A Mass of Resurrection will be offered Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 11 o'clock at Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 600 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of Mass. Entombment will be private at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to either Gilda's Club @ gildasclubsouthjersey.org or to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation at bbrfoundation.org. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
