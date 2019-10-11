Palmieri, Salvatore, - 93, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Wednesday October 9, 2019 at the Heritage Assisted Living in Hammonton, NJ. Sal served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later retired from Central Railroad after over 30 years of service. He is predeceased by his parents Michael and Geraldine Palmieri and two sisters Frances Palmieri and Mary Staino. Sal is survived by his sister Dolores Falciano of Mullica Twp. NJ and two brothers, Edward Palmieri of The Villages, FL and Michael Palmieri of Hammonton, NJ. Loving uncle of Debra Cottone, Patricia Andersen, Donna Efstatos, Dina Frederick, John Falciano, Anthony Staino and Robert Palmieri. His extended family includes 14 Grand Nieces and Nephews and 2 Great Great niece and Nephew. A special thank you to the nursing staff at the Heritage Assisted Living for the excellent care Sal received from them in his final days. Sal's family also would like to send their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Samaritan Hospice, especially to Mary, Vivian, Debbie, Ann and Arnitque who not only made Sal's journey easier comforted his family along the way. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation Saturday October 12th from 9:30- 10:30am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Anthony of Padua Church 285 Rt. 206 Hammonton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at10:30am. Burial will be private in Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. FL 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish 226 French St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements by the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
