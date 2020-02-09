Palmisano, Marion Jane, - 89, of Galloway, passed away Feb 6, 2020. Born September 22, 1930 to Walter and Ethel (Hughes) Adams in Northfield, NJ. Marion was raised in Atlantic City from the age of five and attended Atlantic City public schools. She married Frank Palmisano in 1948, raised five children on Nevada and Newton Avenues, in the salt air, sunshine and boardwalk of Atlantic City until moving to Galloway in 2015. Marion was employed at James Salt Water Taffy, Prudential Insurance and was assistant to Dr. Samuel Diskan in the Professional Arts Building for many years. She was a woman of great faith, a lifelong member in the Methodist church beginning with St. James AME and Calvary UMC in Atlantic City, Good Shepherd UMC in Northfield and most recently Emmaus UMC in Smithville, and was a member of United Methodist Women. Marion loved music. She played the piano and encouraged each of her children to play an instrument. She had a lovely voice, was a long time member of the Crescendo Club and always sang in her church choirs. Her greatest joy in life was her family and nothing made her happier than knowing her children got along and spent time together. She was the youngest of four girls and was predeceased by her dear sisters Betty Perkins, Sarah Jones and Flo Carawan, along with her husband Frank Dominic Palmisano, Jr. and son Frank Louis. She leaves behind to cherish her memory son Craig (Patty), daughter Susan Juliano, with whom she lived, son Kenny (Macbeth), daughter Lori (Dean) Amato, grandchildren Nick (Carol) Palmsano, Tony (Jamie) Juliano, Paul (Tiffany) Juliano, Jenna Palmisano (Kevin) Callender, Dana Juliano (Brad Pickens), Michelle Palmisano (Jim O'Donnell) and Joseph Palmisano (Gabby), and great grandchildren Isabella, Michael, Jack, Mia and Cora. A funeral service honoring Marion's life will be held on Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM with a gathering from 1-2PM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New road Northfield, NJ 08225 In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Humane Society of Ocean City or charity of choice. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com.
