Pancoast, Christine Adele, - 62, of Brigantine, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Christine was born in Philadelphia to the late Elmer and Florence (Hibbert) Pancoast. She attended North Penn High School in Lansdale, PA. At the age of 17, she went on an adventure of a lifetime and hitchhiked across the country twice. After moving to Brigantine to be closer to the ocean, she helped in the new hiring and supervising of employees in the environmental/housekeeping services at the Borgata Hotel and Casino before its opening in 2003 and was employed there for over 10+ years. Christine was an avid surf fisherman and said fishing opened her life to everything. She was formerly the President of Women's Surf Fishing Club of New Jersey for 14 years and loved to share her knowledge and passion for fishing to all who wanted to learn. She was fondly known as MacGyver because of her tenacious can-do attitude and ability to fix most anything. She loved the art of making fishing rods as well as photography. Besides fishing on the Brigantine Beaches, she enjoyed fishing trips to Cape Cod and many other destinations with her mother, brother and friends. Christine is survived by her brother Roger Pancoast, her niece Frances (Pancoast) Kostrubiak, her nephew Peter Pancoast, numerous cousins and her service dog Sandi Paws. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Life Celebration and gathering for Christine on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 2 to 3 PM at the Community Presbyterian Church, 1501 West Brigantine Ave. Brigantine. Memorial Service will follow at 3 PM. Interment will be private. To share your fondest memory of Christine please visit www.keatesplum.com In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations to the South Jersey Cancer Fund, PO Box 1084, Brigantine, NJ 08203. Funeral services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
