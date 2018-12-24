Panico, Elaine Hartman, - , 94, of Margate formerly of Ventnor passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday December 20, 2018 beside her ever-loving daughter and caretaker Lorne Panico. She was raised in Merchantville, NJ to her parents Edward and Eleanor Hartman. She is predeceased by her husband of over 50 years Dr. Frederick G. Panico and brother Earl Hartman. Elaine earned a Bachelor's degree in nursing at Jersey State Teachers College (now called The College of NJ). She was studying for her masters degree in Psychology at the University of Pennsylvania when she got swept off her feet by a young medical student named Fred. She is survived by her 9 children Drs Frederick and Elvira Panico, Dr Robert and Annie Panico, Dr John and Eleanor Panico McManigle, Lorne Mirabile Panico, CDR Earl Anthony Panico, USN (Retired), Dr John and Jennifer Panico, Dr William and Catherine Panico, Dr Richard and Kristi Panico, and Louise Panico Stewart as well as 19 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She held numerous positions of leadership during her nursing career in the operating room and as a community volunteer but she was most passionate about her role as Hostess for the Miss America Pageant. During her lifetime she enjoyed ballet, horseback riding, piano, and travel. She was enamored with dancing as evidenced by her almost daily dancing even up to and including last week. The viewing will be held on Friday December 28 at the Ocean City Baptist Church at 603 E. 10th St, Ocean City at 10 am followed by a celebration of her life service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Ruth Newman Shapiro Cancer and Heart Fund at rnscancerandheartfund.org or (609) 487-1190 To share your fondest memory of Elaine please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.