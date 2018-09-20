Pansa, Sr., Louis J., - 87, of Mizpah, passed away on September 15, 2018. He was born on February 27, 1931 and lived in Mizpah all his life. He was predeceased by both his wives Joan, and Josephine L. Stapleton, his parents Michael and Millie Pansa, and his brother Joseph Pansa. Lou was a plumber by trade working for Joe Stahlings Plumbing and Heating for more than 20 years. He then became self-employed and did a lot of work in and around Mays Landing. Later, he took to the road driving a truck for many years and drove a school bus as a substitute for G.E.H.R.S.D. Lou was Chief of the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company and is a Korean War Veteran where he served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He loved hunting in upstate New York and enjoyed duck and muskrat hunting in the Great Egg Harbor River and riding horses, but most of all, driving his #9 Stockcar at Pleasantville Speedway, which led him to his favorite NASCAR driver #9 Bill Elliott. He will be sadly missed by his children JoAnn Cincotti (Joe), Michael L., and Louis J. Jr. (Eva) all of Mays Landing. Gretta Bohren (Rich) of Richland. His step son's Robert (Florida), Jeff and Todd Mick (Mays Landing) and Richard Parsons (Mays Landing), 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, many friends, extended family, nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018 from 10am-12pm where reflections and military honors will take place at 12 Noon. Burial will be private. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
