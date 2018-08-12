Pantalena, Tom, Sr.,, - 99, of Margate, NJ passed away on August 4,2018. Tom was a lifelong resident and was owner/operator of McGurks Bar on New Jersey Ave. After retirement he worked as a toll collector on the Atlantic City Expressway, working until he was 90 years old. Tom was a Navy veteran of WWII and served in the South Pacific aboard the U.S.S. American Legion. He was well loved and fun to be around. He was athletic playing football, ice hockey, boating, golfing and bowling. He enjoyed the casino and playing pinochle with his buddies Banj, Nick and Vince. In his later years he loved his front porch visitors. He is predeceased by his parents, Antonio and Rosa Pantalena, and his 8 brothers and sisters: George, Margaret, Genny, Ann, Milly, Gabriel, Evelyn and Tony. He is also predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy, as well as his son-in-law Jordon Cantell. Tom is survived by his children, Cindy and Tom (Eileen),grandchildren; Tiffany, Justin and Jeremy Cantell, Tom and Bill Pantalena, as well as great grandchildren; Isla, Andrew, Ella and Jordyn Cantell, Tommy, Giselle, Scarlette, and Liam Pantalena. Burial will be private at the Veterans Cemetery in Estelle Manor. He had a well lived life! xoxo
