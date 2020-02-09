Paolino, Eleanor F. (nee Feeney), - 65, of Sea Isle City, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020 at her home. She was born and raised in Sea Isle City. She was a 1972 graduate of Wildwood Catholic High School and had attended Marietta College in Marietta, OH. She was predeceased by her husband Ralph L. Paolino, Jr., parents: William J. and Ann (nee Sorrentino) Feeney, sister: Maryann Feeney and brother: Joseph Feeney. Eleanor had worked as a clerk for the Acme in Seaville, Sea Isle City and Ocean City before her retirement. Most recently she was working as a library assistant for the Cape May County Public Library. Eleanor was elected to and served on the Sea Isle City School Board. Surviving are her brothers: William J. Feeney, Jr. (Vicki), John Feeney, sister: Margaret (John) Rossi and her beloved dog: Princess. Also surviving is one niece, three nephews and loving friends. A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 12 o'clock noon until 2 o'clock at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. Her funeral service and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations be made in Eleanor's memory to Holy Reedemer Hospice, 1801 Route 9 South, Swainton, NJ 08210. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Eleanor Paolino as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.