Paoloca, Dante J., - 88, of Brigantine, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home in Brigantine New Jersey. He was born July 31, 1931, in Philadelphia PA. to the late Sebastiano and Angelina (Polizzano) Paoloca. He served in the Army during the Korean War. After the war, he married the love of his life Louise (Carnicella). They have resided in Brigantine since 1963 and would have been celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary on June 2nd. For 30 years he was the owner of Dante's Jewelers. Dante was a Past President and longest active member of the Brigantine Lions Club and he was a member of St. Thomas Church where he was an usher for many years. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Thomas, Mario, Joey, John and his sister Rose. Surviving him in addition to his wife Louise is his sister Betty, his son Ron and Bette of Mays Landing, his daughter Denise and her husband Jay of Brigantine. He was the proud grandfather of Bryan, Tyler, Matthew and his wife Cindy and two beautiful great-granddaughters Ellie and Emilie and many nieces and nephews. He loved being with his family, spending time with his "Breakfast Club" friends, playing bocce and playing pool at the senior center. He lived his life to the fullest and he did it "HIS WAY"! Due to current conditions, Dante's Life Celebration will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Brigantine Lions Club, PO Box 182, Brigantine NJ 08203.
