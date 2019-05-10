Pappas, Paul, - 83, of Margate, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 7, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife Theodore (Teddie) Pappas, his children, Nadina Schell, Paula Gardner (David), his grandchildren, Robert Bechtel, Patrick Schell, Carly Schell, brother Emanuel Pappas, and sister Helen Tiliakos. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering on Sunday, May 12th from 12-1pm with funeral service following at Margate Community Church, 8900 Ventnor Ave. Margate, NJ 08402. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com

