Papperman, Delema Jay, - 92, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 at home after a short illness. Mrs. Papperman was born in Florence, NJ on May 9, 1927. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Dick, and they were married over 60 years. She was employed for many years by A&P Tea Co., and later at Cape Professional Billing, Inc. in Cape May Court House, NJ. Mrs. Papperman was predeceased by her parents Frances and Reba Wilson; sister, Roxanna Wilson, and brothers Thomas & Melvin Wilson. Surviving are both sons, Richard C. and his wife, Crystal of Cape May Court House, NJ and Dr. Thomas W. and his wife, Deborah of Dennisville, NJ; sister Louris Cheesman of Florence, NJ; 2 granddaughters, 8 grandsons, 8 great-grandsons & 2 great-granddaughters, and many other relatives. Viewing will be Monday, December 9th from 11:00 am 12:00 pm at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Stone Harbor (93rd and Third Avenues), NJ with a memorial service at 12:00 pm. Interment to follow at Calvary Baptist Church in Ocean View, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Our Saviour Lutheran Church c/o the Building Fund, 292 92nd Ave., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
