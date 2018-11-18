Pardee, Cheryl L., - 59, of Absecon, NJ passed away on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ. Born in New London, CT, she was formerly of Ocean City, NJ. Surviving are a sister, Sharon L. DiGiovanni (Ron) of Seaville, NJ, a brother, Larry E. Pardee (Suzanne) of Las Vegas, NV, and seven nieces and nephews, Ron, Lauren, Megan, Carley, Kelly, Lindsay and Kyle. She was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Alice Pardee. Her Funeral Service and Interment are private at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Arc of Cape May County, PO Box 255, 822 Route 47, South Dennis, NJ 08245. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
