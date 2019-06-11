Pareene, Joyce M., - 92, of Galloway, NJ, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Egg Harbor Care Center, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. She was born on December 27, 1926 in Eureka, California to Raymond and Viola (Steinhaus) Elliott. Joyce grew up in Eureka and San Francisco California. Joyce loved California, a place she often talked about and shared many memories. After High School Joyce began work in the medical field in hospital administration and medical transcription. She retired after over 30 years of service from Atlantic Care Medical Center, Atlantic City, NJ. Joyce was an avid traveler, something she learned and loved while moving many times to many different places as the result of being a military wife. Her other passion was playing bridge with her friends. Joyce married Arthur Pareene in Reno Nevada, May, 1956 and was happily married over 50 years. Joyce is survived by her daughters Michele Pareene- Holmes (Martin) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, and Carol Spear of Laguna, CA; her sons Michael Pareene (Wendy) of Des Moines, Iowa; John Pareene (Sandy) of Galloway, NJ and Larry Pareene (Donna) of Palm Harbor, Fl; brother Raymond Elliott (Marge) of Placerville, CA; her grandchildren, Alex, Stacey, Arthur, Sean, Anthony, Andrew, Joy and Erica; eight great and one great-great grandchild. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Pareene, parents Raymond and Viola Elliott, her brothers Robert, Andrew and James Elliott. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to RNS Cancer and Heart Fund, 3 S. Newport Avenue, Ventnor, NJ, 08406. A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, June 13th, at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, 189 S. Route 50, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.