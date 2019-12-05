Parker, Edward, Jr., - 81, of Atlantic City, was born June 13, 1938, to Lena and Edward Parker. "Eddie" graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1957. He ran Varsity Track throughout his four years at ACHS. After graduating, Eddie then entered the United States Army where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. After his honorable service, he later moved to Atlanta, Georgia. While in Atlanta, Eddie attended Real Estate classes and received his license as a Real Estate Agent. He also gained employment with the Omni International Hotel as a bellman and remained there until his retirement. Edward enjoyed listening to jazz and watching old westerns. We will always remember his pleasant smile and easy-going personality. Eddie loved to laugh and enjoyed making people laugh. He was the fun/cool uncle to his nephews and he will forever be missed. Edward was predeceased by: parents; sisters, Elizabeth Ann Brown and Evelyn Jane Carter; daughters, Maryanne and Micheline Kirkland. He leaves to cherish his memories: daughters Tracie Johnson (Craig); Crystal Johnson (Keith); step-children, Antoinette and Rasul Abdullah; brother, Donald Parker of Jacksonville, Florida; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Jethro Memorial Presbyterian Church, 423 N Ohio Ave, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estelle Manor. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
