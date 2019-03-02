Parker, Grace H. (nee Clifton), - 91, of Northfield, passed away peacefully in her own home on Wednesday, February 27, with her loving daughter and caretaker, Lori Parker, by her side. In the days preceding her passing, she was surrounded by much love from many family members who helped ease her passing. We will be forever grateful that because of the loving care our sister, Lori, gave our mother, she was able to spend her last years comfortably at home. She was born on April 6, 1927 in Atlantic City, the daughter of Norman & Marie Clifton (Haberstroh). It is there that she met her future husband, Newman Parker, while on the Boardwalk. Grace enjoyed many years as a homemaker, deciding to go out into the working world after her children were grown. She very much enjoyed the friendships she made while working as a cage cashier at several Atlantic City casinos & also as an employee of Seaview Marriot in Galloway, NJ. Grace was an avid reader, enjoyed bingo with friends, crossword puzzles and trips to the casino to play slots. She will always be remembered for her quick wit, strength and courage. She was the true matriarch and backbone of our family. She is survived by her 5 children, Barbara Roberts, Cheryl Wertzberger (Mike), Charles Parker, Terri Crilley (Edward) & Lori Parker (Edward Cressey Sr.). She is also survived by grandchildren Brian, Karen, Jennifer & Tracy Marzo, Michael & Steven Wertzberger, Edward Cressey, Jennifer & Charles J. "CJ" Parker and also 7 great grandchildren. "Gram or Grannie" enjoyed a special loving relationship with her grandson Edward Cressey, his wife Carrie & their daughter (Grace's great-grandaughter) Gabriella Gracie. She is predeceased by her loving husband Newman, premature twin son & daughter Donald & Tina Marie Parker, grandchildren Amy Parker & Cheryl Doherty, daughter-in-law Kathy Parker, brother John "Bud" Clifton & Helen Devinney (Clifton). Services will be held privately this Saturday morning, March 2nd at Adams-Perfect in Northfield.
