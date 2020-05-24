Parker, Howard, Jr., - 64, of Atlantic City, passed away, peacefully, at home, in Albany, New York, Sunday, May 3, 2020. Howard was born January 3, 1956 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Velma and Howard Parker, Sr. He attended Atlantic City public schools and shortly after high school enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1973. Howard rose to the rank of Sergeant and received an honorable discharge in 1977. In 1978, he was among the first employees to open and run the games at the Resorts International Casino, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. During his, approximately 10 years there he was a Craps Dealer, a Floor Supervisor, and a Pit Boss, until such time he went to Caesars Casino, where he worked for several years. In 1993 Howard uprooted from Atlantic City and relocated to Albany, New York. He enrolled in Barber School and became a licensed barber. Howard worked as a barber for over 25 years cutting hair and imparting his distinctive wisdom to his customers at Stancils and several other barbershops in the area. Howard married Trevis Stokes and from that union he leaves behind three children, Hassan, Kamilah, and Jamilah Parker, and three grandchildren Trasaun Parker, Isaac Riggins, Jr., and Ava Rose Bettis. Howard also leaves behind Sisters Vanessa and Lynn Parker, Gale Haith, Betty McLaughlin, and Donna Parker-Palmer (Deceased), and Brother Lewis Parker. Howard also leaves behind a host of nephews and nieces, extended family Mrs. Doretha Stokes of Elwood, NJ, and Cal and "Ms." Helen Livingston, and Don Ravenell of Albany, NY. Howard loved and was loved by all those whose lives he touched, and though he moved to Albany and had a network of very special friends he never lost his deep connection to Atlantic City and all of his childhood friends. He loved them both as much. Howard had that special something, that something that we'll miss but never forget. Words cannot express how much we will miss our father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend. He will forever remain in our hearts. The family will host a celebration of Howard's life, hopefully, in the not too distant future, and appreciates all prayers and other acts of support and kindness during this difficult time.
Most Popular
-
Sweeney: 'My big fear is we're going to reopen later than we should'
-
NJ gym owner who defied COVID-19 mandate speaks out about 2007 drunken driving crash that killed Galloway teen
-
How do Murphy, Sweeney view reopening Atlantic City casinos?
-
LIVE UPDATES: Spirit Airlines restores flights at Atlantic City International Airport
-
LIVE UPDATES: Seaview in Galloway to reopen for Memorial Day weekend, but stays, services are limited
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.