Parker, Lillian Anna, - 99, of West Creek, Ocean County, went to be with her Savior Jesus on November 23, 2018. She was predeceased by her husband George and six siblings. She is survived by her children Robert Kircher and Anna Bartlett (Ed), six grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. Friends and Relatives are invited to her Memorial Service on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 12 noon. Visitation starting at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church 850 Railroad Ave. Little Egg Harbor NJ 08087. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (www.lis.org) "She was beloved by all". Services have been entrusted to Brian L. Maxwell NJ Lic.#3834 with the DeBordSnyder Funeral Home & Crematory 141 E. Orange St. Lancaster PA 17602.
