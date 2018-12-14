Parker, Robert S. (Bobby), - 75, of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2018. He was born on December 14, 1942, in Ventnor and raised in Atlantic City. Bobby served in the Army National Guard and was employed by the Atlantic City Police Department for 30 years. Bobby was predeceased by his parents Howard and Miriam, brother George, sister Sandra, and grandson Kaden. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, JoAnn, sons Robert (Kim), Matthew (Laurie), Jeffrey (Amanda), brother Bill (MaryBeth), sister Carolyn, and nine grandchildren. A viewing will be held Sunday, December 16th from 1pm-3pm at the funeral home and on Monday, December 17th from 10am-11am followed by a service at 11:00 AM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Rd. Northfield, New Jersey. Intement will follow at Laurel Memorial Park in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of his granddaughter fighting lymphoma, to www.gofundme.com/toris-fight-against-lymphoma. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
