Parker, Sean A., - 47, of Atlantic City, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at home with his mother. Sean was a veteran of the US Army where he received an honorable discharge as a Specialist 4. He was employed by Tropicana Hotel and Casino. Sean was an avid 49'ers fan and loved all types of music. He is survived by his mother O. Sylvia Parker, Father Melvin J McBride, stepfather William D. McArthur, Step sisters Michelle, Rachel, Kellie, and V'Andra and step brother, Mallin. His cousins Kyle Brown Watson and Nikki. God brother and sister Gina and Kevin Flink. His devoted friends Larry Forye, William C. Stewart and Damon Toombs. It is requested that all those attending wear their favorite football jerseys in honor of Sean. Services will be held on Saturday, February 23,2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 704 Lexington Ave, Atlantic City, NJ. Viewing will begin at 9:30am followed by the service at 11am. Interment will be at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estelle Manor, NJ.
