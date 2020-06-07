Parker, Sr., Donald E., - 70, of Somers Point, died at Shore Memorial Hospital on Friday May 29, 2020 from a massive heart attack. Born January 24, 1950 in Doylestown, PA, he lived there until 1962, when he moved to the Milton Hershey School for Orphaned Boys in Hershey, PA. Don graduated from there in 1968. Don worked for Amon Construction raising houses, and drove heavy construction trucks for Agate Construction, American Demolition, Anthony Demolition and R E Pierson, until retiring in 2013. Don was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served in the Navy. He served as House Committee Officer, for the American Legion, Clark Eliason Post 352, in Somers Point. He was also a member of Amvets Post 911, and The Submariners, both in Somers Point. Don loved hunting, fishing, and camping, along with watching his Philadelphia Eagles, and Phillies, and Nascar racing as long as a Ford won. Don is survived by his wife Margie Delany-Parker; his son Don Parker, Jr (Jessica); granddchildren Chase and Shelby Parker, sister Sue Hubing (Bob); sister-in-law Barbara A Smith; brother-in-law Bob Delany (Carole), niece Megan Seifert (Rob); nephews Bob Smith (Kate), Brendan Delany (Hillary), Daryl Hubing (Jessica), Karl Hubing (Shelby); great nieces Helen and Bridgit Smith, Ada Seifert; cousin and best firend Bob Truitt (Carol), and many, many great friends. There will be a Celebration of Life in July or August when current restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions may be sent to The American Legion Post 352, First and Pennsylvania Avenues, Somers Point, NJ 08244, or Amvets Post 911, PO Box 413, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
