Parker, Suzan Helen, - 78, of Cape May Court House, and formerly of Wilson, NY, passed away on Tuesday, December 24. Suzan was born in Rochester, NY to the late Henry and Helen Witter. She worked as a home health aide for Bayada Home Health Care, Oceanview, NJ, and Victoria Commons, North Cape May, attended Rio Bible Baptist Church and volunteered at the Rio Grande Fire Company. Suzan is predeceased by her husband Franklin Parker and her friend Ralph Moore and brother James and sisters Patricia and Alyce. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Robert (Christine) Parker, Evelyn (Jack) Larsen, Anthony (Denise) Parker, Scott (Amy) Parker and Sandra Colvin, 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one brother, John Michael and three dogs, Missy, Cindy and Tootsie. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31 at 2:30 with visitation 1 hour prior from 1:30pm -2:30pm at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May. Interment will be private. Contributions can be made in Suzan's memory to the Animal Welfare Society, 40 US Route 47, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

