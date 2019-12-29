Parker, Suzan Helen, - 78, of Cape May Court House, and formerly of Wilson, NY, passed away on Tuesday, December 24. Suzan was born in Rochester, NY to the late Henry and Helen Witter. She worked as a home health aide for Bayada Home Health Care, Oceanview, NJ, and Victoria Commons, North Cape May, attended Rio Bible Baptist Church and volunteered at the Rio Grande Fire Company. Suzan is predeceased by her husband Franklin Parker and her friend Ralph Moore and brother James and sisters Patricia and Alyce. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Robert (Christine) Parker, Evelyn (Jack) Larsen, Anthony (Denise) Parker, Scott (Amy) Parker and Sandra Colvin, 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one brother, John Michael and three dogs, Missy, Cindy and Tootsie. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31 at 2:30 with visitation 1 hour prior from 1:30pm -2:30pm at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May. Interment will be private. Contributions can be made in Suzan's memory to the Animal Welfare Society, 40 US Route 47, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Most Popular
-
A Spanish reporter won the lottery and quit her job, live on air — only to find the payout was about $5,500
-
Dump truck overturns onto car on Black Horse Pike in Hamilton
-
Cherry Hill Mall bans teens without adult supervision Dec. 26 to prevent 'criminal behavior'
-
A California woman took her date to a hockey game. He went to the restroom — and never came back.
-
Millville man charged with murder after FAA employee found dead in car
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.