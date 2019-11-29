Parker, William Walter, - 81, of Little Egg Harbor, May 3, 1938 November 25, 2019, Born and raised in Parkertown, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends. William is survived by his wife Marcia Parker, Daughter and Son-In-Law Angela and James Migliaccio, Grand Daughter Abbey Rose Migliaccio, Step-Son Richard Waters, Step-Son and Daughter-in-Law Scott and Maureen Waters, Step-Daughter and Son-in-Law Jessica and Anthony Kondrich, Step-Grandchildren Kayla, Kelsey, Krista, Frederick Waters, and Great Grandson Kace. William was a kind and special person and had many life-long friends. He served in the New Jersey Air National Guard, 177th Fighter Wing and was called to active duty in Vietnam in 1968. William worked for many years for Verizon as well as a Real Estate Broker. He was loved and will be missed, by so very many. Visitation and Memorial Service to be held on December 5, 2019, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 E. MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. - 11:00 AM Visitation, 12:00 Noon Memorial Service, 12:30 PM Visitation. Burial will also take place on December 5, 2019, at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ with Burial Service at 2:30 PM in the chapel. All are welcome. For condolences, flowers and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
