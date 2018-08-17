Parkhurst, Marjorie, - 78, of Sweetwater, and formerly of Hammonton, died peacefully on Sunday, August 12, 2018 surrounded by family. Born in Bridgeton, she also lived in Vineland and Cape May Courthouse and enjoyed her travels throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. She found great joy and fulfillment in her career as a teacher and retired after 32 years of educating students in Folsom and Middle Township during which time she earned several accolades including Teacher of the Year and recognition as an Outstanding Teacher by Christie Whitman. She was also affiliated with and supported several organizations and special interest groups including the MTEA, NJEA, NEA, MASK Board of Directors, DAR, Mayflower Descendants, Literacy Volunteers of America and the Absecon Methodist Choir. Surviving are her husband of 56 years, David Parkhurst; her two children, David Parkhurst Jr. and his wife Shelly, and Pamela Parkhurst; two grandchildren, David Parkhurst III (Lauren Bucci) and Madelyn Parkhurst; her sister, Ruth Kalwinsky and her husband Charles; her brother in law and sister in law, William H. and Catherine Parkhurst, and many extended family members and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday August, 19, 2018 and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, August 20, 2018 at the Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, NJ 08201. A Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. at the Church. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Hammonton. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.