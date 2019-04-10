Parkhurst, Sr., David L., - 78, of Sweetwater, born and raised in Hammonton, left this earthly life on Friday, April 5, 2019, to be again with his beloved wife Marge. A chance encounter at the Midway Diner while he was on leave from the Marine Corp and Marge was visiting a college classmate led to love at first sight and love that would endure for 56 years. The result of Marge's childhood polio affliction created a wheelchair need later in life so he built her a new handicapped-accessible home in Sweetwater. David was a people person and his engaging personality followed him whether selling John Deere tractors to his grower friends or insurance for Prudential. His musical talents began at Hammonton High and continued to the United Methodist Church of Absecon where his tenor voice graced the choir for decades. Hammonton Fire Company Number Two fulfilled his desire for adventure especially competition to be there first. To his children and grandchildren, he was "Father of the Year" for his help in their projects; to friends, outstanding, respected, a joy to be with. He is predeceased by his wife Marjorie (nee Rocap) and his parents W Hubbard Parkhurst and wife Harriet (nee Littlefield). He is survived by his two children, David Parkhurst, Jr and wife Jacqueline, and Pamela Parkhurst; two grandchildren, David Parkhurst, III, and Madelyn Parkhurst; his brother William H. Parkhurst and wife Catherine, and sister, Marjorie De Mille. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 6 PM to 8 PM on Friday, April 12th and Saturday, April 13th from 10 AM to 12:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, with the Funeral Service to be held at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Cemetery Association, PO Box 69, 500 N. White Horse Pike Hammonton, NJ 08037. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
