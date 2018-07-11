Parks, Alberta, - 93, of Warrington, PA, formerly of Villas, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, June 26th, 2018. Born in Philadelphia, Alberta was an area resident for many years before moving to a nursing home in Warrington, PA closer to family. Alberta worked as a Teachers Aide for the Philadelphia Board of Education, was an Auxilary member, a member of the Villas Fishing Club and Villas VFW. She is predeceased by her 1st husband, Ed Campbell, as well as her second husband of 18 years, John M. Parks. Alberta is survived by her children Jean (Richard) Banford and Edward (Sandy) Campbell, 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Alberta will be held at 11am on Tuesday July 17th, 2018 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ. Friends may call one hour prior to service from 10-11am at the funeral home; burial will be held at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery following service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 1719 Rt 10, Suite 229, Parsippany, NJ 07054.
