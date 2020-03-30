Parlin, Robert James, - 24, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Robert was born in Toms River, NJ and has lived in Little Egg Harbor, NJ since 2003. He was a graduate of Pinelands High School and enjoyed fitness, being outdoors and gardening. He was extremely funny and could brighten up a room with his great smile. Robert was known by the community for being a helpful and friendly person that could easily turn around anyone's day. He would enjoy a conversation with anyone he met, and they always took away a lasting impression of his great spirit. A self-proclaimed "happy go lucky guy", Robert's presence will be missed by all. Robert is survived by his loving mother Joann Parlin of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, father Michael Parlin of Hillsborough, NJ, brother Tanner Parlin, sister Christina Parlin, maternal grandfather Robert, paternal grandmother Donna and cousins Jacob, Ashley, and Stephen. Cremation Services will be private and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For condolences, go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com

