Parlin, Robert James, - 24, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Robert was born in Toms River, NJ and has lived in Little Egg Harbor, NJ since 2003. He was a graduate of Pinelands High School and enjoyed fitness, being outdoors and gardening. He was extremely funny and could brighten up a room with his great smile. Robert was known by the community for being a helpful and friendly person that could easily turn around anyone's day. He would enjoy a conversation with anyone he met, and they always took away a lasting impression of his great spirit. A self-proclaimed "happy go lucky guy", Robert's presence will be missed by all. Robert is survived by his loving mother Joann Parlin of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, father Michael Parlin of Hillsborough, NJ, brother Tanner Parlin, sister Christina Parlin, maternal grandfather Robert, paternal grandmother Donna and cousins Jacob, Ashley, and Stephen. Cremation Services will be private and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For condolences, go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
'I really felt like I was dying,' says Atlantic County man who tested positive for COVID-19
-
Mass layoffs begin at Atlantic City casinos
-
South Jersey police enforce governor's stay at home mandate, many residents already heeding warnings
-
Bridgeton resident first area COVID-19 related death
-
At least 15 shots fired in Pleasantville incident Friday night
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.