PARRISH, WAYNE, - son of the late Reverend Daniel and Mother Daisy Parrish, both of Jersey City, NJ. He was born September 27th,1951 and peacefully transitioned Thursday, November 15th, 2018. He was the only son of three children and is predeceased by his sister, Carrie Barker. Wayne was born in Jersey City and completed his education in the Jersey City School District. Wayne leaves to cherish fond memories his sister and caretaker, Esther Parrish; his companion of 40 years, Phyllis Hines; niece, Monica Parrish; two great-nieces, Fendi and Queen Parrish; three great-nephews, Jamil Whitted, Kani and Nadeem Moore; one great-great nephew, Ashton Parrish all of Absecon, NJ; one god-daughter, Safiyyah Robertson of Sicklerville; one god-brother Raymond Bryant of Jersey City, NJ and a host of cousins and friends. Services will be Saturday, December 1st, 2018 at Shiloh Apostolic Temple, 505 Madison Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. Viewing 9am-10am. Service at 10am. Interment Seaside Cemetery, 559 Route 9 Marmora, NJ. Professional Services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, 414 South Main Street Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994.
