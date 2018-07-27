Parsells, Edith E. (nee O'Connor) "Eadie", - of Somers Point, on July 16, 2018. She was born and raised in Atlantic City and Brigantine. Wife of the late James Parsells. Beloved Mother of Joseph S. Barrett and the late John J. Barrett. Dear friend/Sister Diane Miltenberger. Special friend Sharon Rinaldo. The World is a better place because she was in it. Upon her request, private services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Atlantic County. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point (609) 927-3844. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
