Parsley, Evelyn, - 93, of Atlantic City, NJ passed away November 21, 2019. Evelyn was born February 15, 1926, in Durham, NC, to Ella (Stroud) and Nelson Chrisp. She was also a foster grandparent for Atlantic Human Resources. Evelyn was a member of the St. James AME Church in Atlantic City where she also served on Stewardess Board #2. She was a member of the Elks, where she served in the capacity of Lieutenant Colonel. Evelyn leaves to cherish her fond memories: daughter, Erma Williams; sister, Barbara Boyce; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and a host other family members and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM Friday, November 29, 2019, at St. James AME Church, New York and Arctic Avenues, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

