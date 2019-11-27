Parsley, Evelyn, - 93, of Atlantic City, NJ passed away November 21, 2019. Evelyn was born February 15, 1926, in Durham, NC, to Ella (Stroud) and Nelson Chrisp. She was also a foster grandparent for Atlantic Human Resources. Evelyn was a member of the St. James AME Church in Atlantic City where she also served on Stewardess Board #2. She was a member of the Elks, where she served in the capacity of Lieutenant Colonel. Evelyn leaves to cherish her fond memories: daughter, Erma Williams; sister, Barbara Boyce; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and a host other family members and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM Friday, November 29, 2019, at St. James AME Church, New York and Arctic Avenues, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Most Popular
-
A baby kept on a vegan diet died. His parents have been arrested on a manslaughter charge.
-
St. Joseph's Jada Byers scores record-setting 10 TDs in win
-
10-year-old dies from gunshot wounds at Pleasantville football game
-
Pleasantville marches to end gun violence after fatal shooting of 10-year-old
-
Pleasantville man charged in deadly shooting to stay in jail until trial
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
GRADING WORK CHAIN-LINK FENCING INSTALLATION AND REPAIRS Dump trailer service *Half day rate…
Maximize Your Investment With A Certified Property Manager We Make it Easy to be a Landlord!…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.