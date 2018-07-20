Parsly, Sarah "Sally", - 85, of Linwood, passed away at home on Friday July 13, 2018 Born in Atlantic City, she was a graduate of Atlantic City High School and Bennington College in Bennington VT. Sally was a retired math teacher at the Springside School in Chestnut Hill Pa. She was a longtime member of the Children's Seashore House Auxiliary, and was its president for many years. She is survived by her husband, James, Services and a private burial will be held at the West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, Pa. Donations in her memory, can be made to the Children's Seashore House. Arrangements by the George H Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.