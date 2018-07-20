Parsly, Sarah "Sally", - 85, of Linwood, passed away at home on Friday July 13, 2018 Born in Atlantic City, she was a graduate of Atlantic City High School and Bennington College in Bennington VT. Sally was a retired math teacher at the Springside School in Chestnut Hill Pa. She was a longtime member of the Children's Seashore House Auxiliary, and was its president for many years. She is survived by her husband, James, Services and a private burial will be held at the West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, Pa. Donations in her memory, can be made to the Children's Seashore House. Arrangements by the George H Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

