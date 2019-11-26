Passamante, Susan L. (nee Deltrone), - 74, of Collings Lakes, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 22, 2019. Born in Egg Harbor City she was a longtime resident there before moving to Collings Lakes in 1978. Sue had worked at the Fountains at Cedar Parke in Atco, Julie's Carousel of Beauty in Hammonton, and many years ago at Babe's Beauty Salon in Ventnor. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael W. Passamante Sr. and stepson, Michael W. Passamante Jr., two sisters, Lois DeNardo and Elizabeth Deltrone. Sue is survived by her daughter, Gina Ford (Jim), son, Brian Passamante, brother, Frank "Bucky" Deltrone, two sisters, Mary Ciocca and Margaret Fortis, her four grandchildren, Jacqueline, Brianna (Richard), Gabriella and Brian, and many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM at Our Lady of the Lakes Church, 19 Malaga Road in Collings Lakes, NJ, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 PM. Entombment will be held privately at the convenience of the family at Greenmount Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, ww.carnesalefuneralhome.com.

