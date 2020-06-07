Passarelli, Patricia (nee Kelly), - 87, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. She was preceeded in death by husband Nicholas J. Passarelli. Pat was born in Philadelphia to the late Edward and Carolyn Kelly. In 1969, Pat moved to Margate with her husband Nick and their three daughters to fulfill their wish of raising a family by the seashore. Sharing in that wish, Pat's parents also moved to Margate in 1971. After their passing, Pat and Nick moved to The Fairways in Mays Landing. During Pat's last few years she lived with her daughter Marie and her family. Throughout her lifetime she remained a supportive alumnus of Little Flower High School of Philadelphia. For nearly 40 years, Pat was an active parishioner at Blessed Sacrament Church in Margate. She was a Girl Scouts leader, PTA member, and a very caring Mom to her daughters' classmates and teachers. For many years Pat was a fervent volunteer of Birthright of Atlantic County through which she expressed her Catholic faith. Pat was Vice President of the Margate Mothers club. For more than a decade, she was the executive secretary to the Director of Security at the Atlantic City Race Course. For the final years of her career as account manager for the owners of Atlantic Expo. After retiring Pat and Nick were active members of the Fairways prayer group and of St. Katherine Drexel parish. Above all, Pat's greatest joy was her family. She was happily married to Nick for nearly 53 years. She was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, active daily in the lives of her three daughters and their families: Marie and Thomas Falvo (of Northfield/Egg Harbor Township), their children Noelle and husband Cole Cisbani, Nicholas Falvo and Andrew Falvo and their grandchildren Claudio, Milania and Caroline Cisbani; Joanne Rinaldi (of Linwood), son Michael and fiancée Carly DiFabio (of Mays Landing); Patricia and Roland Nelson (of Den Haag, The Netherlands). A mass was held at St. Gianna Beretta Molla parish in Northfield. A private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
