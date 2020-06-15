Pastore, Frank M. "Buzz", - 76, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA he has lived here for the past 50 years, coming from Huntington Valley, PA. He was a member of Jersey Cape Region Antique Automobile Club of America, AARP, and enjoyed going to car shows; especially showing his 1956 Chevy Belaire which he personally restored. He retired as a Certified Master Auto Technician at Burke Motors. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Angie; his son Michael (Brenda) Pastore of Houma, LA; his sister Carolyn (Linda) Pastore of Las Vegas, NV; his three grandchildren: Michael, Justin, and Christopher; and two great grandsons, Christian and Dylan. He was predeceased by his brother Robert. Funeral services are private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
