Patrick, Carol Anne, - 78, of Northfield, passed away at Shore Medical Center on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Carol was born on October 16, 1941, in Orange, NJ, to the late William and Anna (Gural) Pampalone. While a student at Douglass College, Rutgers University, Carol sang with the Rutgers University Choir and performed with such major orchestras as the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and the Philadelphia Orchestra. Carol graduated in 1963 with a degree in Education and took her first job teaching English in Morristown, NJ. After marrying her high school sweetheart, Steve, in 1965, they moved to Baumholder, Germany, while her husband completed his military service. While there, they had their first child, Beth. They returned to the states in 1968 and moved to Northfield where they went on to have two more children, Meg and Rob. Carol spent her life as an educator. After spending time at home with her three children, Carol reentered the workforce substitute teaching at schools throughout Atlantic County and then began a more than 30-year career as an English teacher at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon. In her free time, Carol was very active in her community. She served on the Northfield Library Board and was a founding member of the Northfield Bicentennial Committee which later became known as the Northfield Cultural Committee. Carol served as chairwoman for both committees for the duration. She was a volunteer at the Northfield Museum in Birch Grove Park for many years. Carol also served in the nursery at Central United Methodist Church for 39 years. Carol loved to write, and she wrote several pamphlets about the history of Northfield. Carol is survived by her husband of 54 years, Steve; her children, Beth Matsoukis (Sam), Meg Jandrasits (Rob), and Rob; and her grandchildren, Katie, Becca, and Andrew. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Central United Methodist Church, 5 Marvin Ave, Linwood. A gathering will be held from 1-3 pm followed by a memorial service at 3 pm. Interment will be in the family plot in upstate New York. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Carol to the Restless Legs Syndrome Foundation, 3006 Bee Coves Road, Suite D206, Austin, TX 78746 or www.rls.org. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
VENTURE TANK CO. Everything OIL TANK related: · Installations · Scans · Sampling · Removals …
Local Contractor Stell Roofing & Siding "We'll beat any other contractors pricing with q…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.