Patson, Mary T., - 87, of Brigantine, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Norristown Pa. to the late Felice and Anna (Durante) Valerio. Mary gave back to her community as a Special Education Aid at the Norristown School District for over 25 years. Family was foremost to Mary. Her grandson was her world, never missing baseball game or a family dinner. She was formerly a member of the Norristown Women's Club. Mary enjoyed flowers and gardening. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Alexander C. Patson. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Dana Denner (Jeffrey), her grandson Ryan Denner, sister Anna "Bay" Bello (Salvatore) and a host of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mary's Life Celebration visitation on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 10 to 10:50 am at St Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine. Memorial Mass will follow at 11 am. A viewing will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019, from 4 to 5 pm at the Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave Brigantine. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To share your fondest memory of Mary please visit www.keatesplum.com The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the Special Olympics at donorservices@specialolympics.org Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.

