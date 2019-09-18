Patten, Mark Walter II, - 40, of Absecon, NJ passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Mark loved his family and community fiercely. He loved coaching baseball, delighted in volunteering as a firefighter for the town of Absecon, and he enjoyed his craft brewing family. Mark took great pride in his role as Creative Director at Masterpiece Advertising Design and, during his 18 years there, his colleagues/friends became his second family. Mark will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 16 years, Kathryn and his son, Donovan. Mark will also be missed by his father, Mark; his mother, Susan; his sister, Rachel; and all the members of his extended family. A gathering will be held on Saturday, September 21st from 2:00 to 3:00 PM with the memorial service starting at 3:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, 609-641-0001. For directions and condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may please be made to The HOPE Foundation, 3101 Boardwalk #13, Atlantic City, NJ 08401.

